Governor Baker would sign ban on bump stocks

BOSTON (SHNS) – Legislation banning devices that a Las Vegas mass murderer may have used to modify his weapons, enabling him to pepper a concert crowd with hundreds of bullets per minute, would win Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature if it reached his desk.

Baker, after a State House ceremony honoring the bravery of law enforcement officers, said that banning bump fire stocks would be one way Massachusetts could improve on its already strict gun laws.

“That should be outlawed, and if that were to pass tomorrow we would sign it,” Baker, who often deflects questions about whether he favors or opposes bills, told reporters.

Rep. David Linsky, a Natick Democrat who played a role in crafting the state’s 2014 gun violence prevention bill, filed legislation on Wednesday that would ban bump stocks in Massachusetts, as well as all high capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Federal authorities have said 12 bump stocks were found in the Mandalay Bay hotel room from which the shooter took aim at a crowd attending a country music festival over the weekend, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 more.

Bump stocks are devices that can be used to modify semi-automatic weapons to get them to act as automatic weapons. The stock uses the recoil action of the firearm to slide the weapon back and forth allowing it to fire rapidly, but escapes the state’s ban on automatic weapons because the user’s finger technically remains on the trigger, pulling to initiate each shot.

“I’ve yet to find any legitimate reason for someone to own a bump stock or any other device that turns semi-automatic rifles into automatic rifles. Frankly, I can’t come up with a legitimate reason,” Linsky said.

Baker also said that he was aware of media reports that the Las Vegas gunman researched possible attack locations in Boston and Chicago, but said there is “no evidence of an imminent threat that has anything to do with Massachusetts.”

Bump stocks are also facing questions from leading Republican members of Congress who, according to the New York Times and other outlets, have signaled their openness to banning the devices.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton told WGBH radio on Wednesday that he had approached Speaker Paul Ryan about the possibility of doing anything in Congress to address guns, and was told that it there is “no way to do a little, because then everybody wants a lot.”

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, told MSNBC on Thursday that bump stocks need to be reviewed.

“Yeah, look, I didn’t even know what they were until this week, and I’m an avid sportsman,” he said. “So I think we’re quickly coming up to speed with what this is. Fully automatic weapons have been banned for a long time. Apparently this allows you to take a semi-automatic, turn it into a fully automatic, so clearly that’s something that we need to look into.”

Gun Owners Action League Executive Director Jim Wallace also told the News Service that he is “not educated” on bump stocks and didn’t have a position on Linsky’s bill.

“I’ve never seen one up close or ever looked them up online,” said Wallace, the head of the Massachusetts affiliate of the National Rifle Association.