First night of Oktoberfest brings crowd downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Prince Oktoberfest returned to Fort Street in Springfield Thursday night.

People can enjoy German food and drinks while supporting a good cause.

What many consider the region’s most authentic Oktoberfest offers various craft beers from around the world.

And even if you’re not a beer drinker, the event has something for everyone to enjoy.

“Anything that brings people downtown is great for the city,” said Peter Picknelly, Co-owner of Student Prince. “It’s like a weekend long block party on Main Street in Springfield.”

The Oktoberfest is put on by the Student Prince Restaurant.

Fort Street will remain closed for the run of the festival until Saturday night.