Evidence suggests shooter of Las Vegas massacre had plans for Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – The investigation into the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, turned up evidence that he researched venues in Boston.

Federal officials found information that mentioned Fenway Park as well as the Boston Center for the Arts.

Gov. Charlie Baker said on Thursday that Boston police are in contact with Las Vegas authorities and there is no threat to the Boston area.

“We’re aware of the media reports but because it’s an ongoing investigation, I’m not going to speak any more to it than that,” said Gov. Baker.

The Boston Police Department says they have taken, and will continue to take appropriate security measures to protect all public venues and gatherings in the city.