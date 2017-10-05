Driver involved in crash with Greenfield police cruiser has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a car that collided with a Greenfield police cruiser Sunday night has died.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 29 year-old James Arcellana died Wednesday at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Arcellana’s most recent address is not known, but Carey said that he is believed to be from New Hampshire.

The crash took place at around 8:00 Sunday night, just outside Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Carey says that as Arcellana was coming off Sanderson Street trying to turn onto High Street, his Subaru collided with a Greenfield police cruiser that was traveling southbound on High Street.

Arcellana and a passenger in his car were both taken to nearby Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center. The officer was treated at Baystate Franklin, and has since been released from the hospital.

State police are still looking into the circumstances that led up to the crash.