Confederate flag banned at Palmer schools following bandanna incident

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Public Schools have banned all clothing and memorabilia bearing the Confederate Flag, following an incident at Palmer High School Wednesday.

Superintendent Patricia Gardner did not specify what the incident was, but said that it involved a Confederate flag bandana, and that it is currently being investigated.

Palmer Police Chief John Janulewicz confirmed for 22News that a student was arrested at the high school for disorderly conduct and disturbing the school. He said that he would provide more information on the incident once the report is completed.

In a statement sent to 22News, Gardner said “We have made it clear that any retaliation of any type concerning Wednesday’s event will not be tolerated.”

She also said the issue will be addressed at the next school committee meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, October 18.

