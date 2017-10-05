Class teaches investigators the art of careful observation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers from across western Massachusetts were taught a new technique to help them better investigate crimes on Thursday.

“The Art of Perception,” taught by art historian Amy Herman, teaches police officers and detectives how to perceive the world around them.

Hampden District Attorney Gulluni told 22News that it’s a method that teaches law enforcement how to observe and pay attention to details that they may have otherwise missed. He said the skills learned can be critical to making arrests.

“Being attuned to detail, being observers throughout an investigation,” Gulluni explained. “Can really be the difference between making a solid arrest, and making an arrest that maybe isn’t so solid. It’s important to the cases we bring to prosecution to make sure we bring the strongest cases possible.”

Gulluni said the approach is unique because it focuses on details and observations that are often overlooked.

He said it could help law enforcement in various types of crimes, from domestic violence, to murder.