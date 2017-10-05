Chipotle restaurants holds fundraiser to keep kids drug free

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Massachusetts are holding a daylong fundraiser to benefit the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

At the Chipotle on Memorial drive in Chicopee, until 10 p.m., Thursday, when a customer mentions the fundraiser at the register, half of what they paid for their meal.

Chipotle will donate the proceeds to the Partnership for Drug Free Kids.

Restaurant Manager Amanda Adams said she personally supports the program.

“It does, I love that we support everybody in our community for the foundation, it’s a great cause,” Adams told 22News.

Chipotle’s issued a statement that Massachusetts is one of the top ranked states in drug overdose from the opioid crisis.