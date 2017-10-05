Chicopee PD looking for 2 “persons of interest” in excavator vandalism

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for two men who they believed smashed the windows of an excavator with a shovel.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk released surveillance images showing two persons of interest in the case Thursday.

Wilk says that back on September 5, police were called to West Main Street, where they found an excavator that had all its windows broken.

He said that police now want to speak with the suspects, to find out why they would have felt compelled to smash the machine’s windows. If you can identify them, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.