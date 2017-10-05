Breast cancer lecture held at Cooley Dickinson Health Care

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Health Care hosted a lecture on breast health Thursday night in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

General Surgeon, Dr. Michelle Helms addressed topics including breast cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Dr. Helms said there are pro-active steps women can take to prevent breast cancer.

“We recommend that every woman does a self-breast exam monthly, and that they keep up with their mammograms,” Dr. Helms told 22News. “It’s important to talk with your primary care doctor about what age to start mammograms, and how often they should be done.”

Massachusetts’ breast cancer rate is five percent above the national average.

Hampshire County has the highest rate of breast cancer in the state.