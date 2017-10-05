Baker wants $3.8 billion for building repairs statewide

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state plans to fix up facilities with immediate needs, including some in western Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker has a proposal that would allow for the state to fund improvements in local buildings, higher education facilities, and equipment for public safety. Baker’s bill would allow the state to borrow about $3.8 billion to fund capital improvements, including maintenance and repair, to facilities across the state.

The bill calls for $950M for improvements to Massachusetts public higher education facilities and grounds. One improvement project is for maintenance of Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield.

“Mechanical upgrades are needed. We want to be able to study that, design it, and really come back with a good project that meets the needs at that facility, as well,” Assistant Secretary of Administration and Finance Jennifer Sullivan said.

The committee will review testimony on the bill before making recommendations.