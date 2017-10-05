AIC student gathers supplies for Puerto Rico relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When a nursing student at American International College began relief drive for Puerto Rico on the AIC campus, it was deeply personal.

Supported by her fellow nursing students, Rosa Rodriguez found AIC students to be generous in helping the storm stricken population of the island.

Rodriguez told 22News that her concern for family in Puerto Rico runs deep.

“I have my grandparents and I have a couple of uncles and aunts that I still haven’t been able to speak to,” said Rodriguez. “The devastation is so great over there.”

Rodriguez has been assured that all the food and personal items donated on the AIC campus will quickly be on its way to the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.