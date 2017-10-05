A Taste of Italy festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’ve never been to the great country of Italy, then you have a chance to *taste* it for National Italian Heritage Month at A Taste of Italy. Joe Frigo and Rosemary Rueli Costa came to tell us about the festivities, while also showing us how to make some Italian bracciole.

Ingredients:

2 pounds, beefsteak or Top Round

2 TBS, grated Romano or Parmesan cheese

3 TBS, minced parsley

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp, black pepper

1/4 cup, finely minced ham, salami, or cooked sausage

1/4 cup, olive oil

3 cups, tomato sauce

Directions:

Spread the meat flat

Mix remaining ingredients, except oil and tomato sauce

Put a bit of the stuffing in the center of each piece and roll up and tie tightly with string at both ends and in the center

heat oil in a large skillet and saute meat until well browned on all sides

Add tomato sauce, cover, and simmer slowly for 2 hours or until meal is tender

Clip strings and serve in tomato sauce over pasta or rice