A Taste of Italy festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’ve never been to the great country of Italy, then you have a chance to *taste* it for National Italian Heritage Month at A Taste of Italy. Joe Frigo and Rosemary Rueli Costa came to tell us about the festivities, while also showing us how to make some Italian bracciole.

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds, beefsteak or Top Round
  • 2 TBS, grated Romano or Parmesan cheese
  • 3 TBS, minced parsley
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp, black pepper
  • 1/4 cup, finely minced ham, salami, or cooked sausage
  • 1/4 cup, olive oil
  • 3 cups, tomato sauce

Directions:

  • Spread the meat flat
  • Mix remaining ingredients, except oil and tomato sauce
  • Put a bit of the stuffing in the center of each piece and roll up and tie tightly with string at both ends and in the center
  • heat oil in a large skillet and saute meat until well browned on all sides
  • Add tomato sauce, cover, and simmer slowly for 2 hours or until meal is tender
  • Clip strings and serve in tomato sauce over pasta or rice