A Taste of Italy festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’ve never been to the great country of Italy, then you have a chance to *taste* it for National Italian Heritage Month at A Taste of Italy. Joe Frigo and Rosemary Rueli Costa came to tell us about the festivities, while also showing us how to make some Italian bracciole.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds, beefsteak or Top Round
- 2 TBS, grated Romano or Parmesan cheese
- 3 TBS, minced parsley
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp, black pepper
- 1/4 cup, finely minced ham, salami, or cooked sausage
- 1/4 cup, olive oil
- 3 cups, tomato sauce
Directions:
- Spread the meat flat
- Mix remaining ingredients, except oil and tomato sauce
- Put a bit of the stuffing in the center of each piece and roll up and tie tightly with string at both ends and in the center
- heat oil in a large skillet and saute meat until well browned on all sides
- Add tomato sauce, cover, and simmer slowly for 2 hours or until meal is tender
- Clip strings and serve in tomato sauce over pasta or rice