800-lb. moose wandering near highway tranqulized

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An 800-pound moose wandering near a highway in Worcester has been tranquilized and moved.

The Telegram reports that police in Worcester found the approximately 3-year-old male moose wandering Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near Interstate 190. Neighbors had seen the moose walking in the area that day.

After state environmental police administered a tranquilizer, the animal wandered into dense brush. Firefighters helped load the moose into the back of an environmental police pickup truck.

Environmental police told the newspaper they were taking the animal to a forested location somewhere in central Massachusetts, where they said they would administer a drug to reverse the effects of the tranquilizer.