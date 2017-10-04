What is the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Massachusetts, parents have options to legally and safely surrender their newborns.

Since 2004, the “Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts” allows parents to legally surrender babies seven days old or younger at hospitals, police stations and fire stations without facing criminal prosecution.

“Fire station, police station, the hospital, they’re always going to have staffing available, so someone will always be there to be able to take the child in,” Andrew McCoubrey of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News.

When an infant is left at one of these sites, they are evaluated for signs of abuse or neglect, and the department of children and family services is immediately notified.

