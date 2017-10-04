What are “bump stocks,” and are they legal in Massachusetts?

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are releasing more information about the weapons used in the Las Vegas massacre. Among the shooter’s cache of weapons were modifications meant to make them deadlier. One of those modifications is something called a “bump stock.”

A bump stock uses the recoil of a gun to turn a semi-automatic rifle into a rifle that fires more like a machine gun. Bump stocks are legal in Massachusetts.

Roger Beaupre, the owner of Whiskey Hill Sports in West Warren, told 22News tougher gun laws are not the answer, and says that limits on the number of guns someone can own are not helpful.

“This is a very hard state to get a firearm in. You don’t just walk into a gun shop. It takes me half an hour to run a background check and do the paperwork. You only need one gun and 1,000 rounds to kill 1,000 people. So, if you’ve got 1,000 guns, you don’t need the other 999; you just need one,” Beaupre said.

Beaupre told 22News that he supports the possession of high-capacity firearms for personal protection. He said that what happened in Las Vegas was a tragedy, and he thinks society needs to stop glorifying evil by giving it publicity.