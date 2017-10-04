Ware police warning about more car break-ins

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are issuing a new warning to drivers to remember to lock their cars.

Police posted on their official Facebook page that there has been another recent increase in car break-ins in town, with the thefts going on across a wide area of the community. In most cases, the cars that had been broken-into had been unlocked.

Police had issued a warning about a similar increase back in March.

You are urged to keep your car locked, and keep any valuables out of sight to deter would-be thieves.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.