“Take Back the Night” event in Palmer honors victims of domestic violence

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Police Department honored victims and survivors of domestic violence Wednesday night.

The Domestic Violence Task Force held their first annual “Take Back the Night” event at the Palmer Public Library with the Palmer Chief of Police and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Cocchi said in many cases, victims have a hard time coming forward when someone close to them has harmed them.

“They’re going to re-offend if they’re not caught, if they’re not adjudicated, and given some type of sanction where we have to then treat them, and get them back into society and understanding it’s not okay to hurt people,” Cocchi, told 22News.

The police department said local courts have advocates who can help you make plans for your safety and put you in touch with support services in the area.