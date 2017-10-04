Suffield Police locate woman lost in wooded area

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman lost in a wooded area in Suffield Wednesday evening was safely located with non-life threatening injuries.

The Suffield Police Department said a 60-year-old woman called police around 4:41 p.m., saying she was lost in a large wooded area near 900 South Grand Street in Suffield. The woman told police she was starting to experience medical distress and had difficulty breathing.

Suffield Police and Suffield Volunteer Ambulance arrived at the location and immediately began searching for her vehicle, which she told police was parked near a body of water.

Officers were able to locate the woman’s car and sent out a police K9 team from Enfield Police Department to track down the woman.

The K9 team were able to locate the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, and the Enfield Police K9 Team of Officer Colantuono and K9 Nova, partnered with Suffield Police officers on the search and rescue effort.