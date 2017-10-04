State’s largest utility-scale energy storage system to be installed on Mt. Tom

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mt. Tom Solar Farm will soon be home to Massachusetts’ largest utility-scale energy storage system.

ENGIE North America and Holyoke Gas & Electric announced their plans to install the storage system Wednesday.

“Massachusetts is proud to be a national leader in energy efficiency programs that reduce overall consumption and we are committed to continuing our work to improve energy costs disproportionately affected by times of peak demand,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, in a release sent to 22News. “The demonstration projects funded through these grants will strengthen our innovation economy and provide the Commonwealth with a roadmap for reducing our most expensive energy loads and securing our energy future.”

Green Charge, which is a subsidiary of ENGIE, will operate the three-megawatt energy storage system at Mt. Tom Solar. The solar farm has been in operation since the beginning of this year.

Benefits of the storage system include lower utility capacity costs, reduced stress on the electrical grid, and optimization of solar energy.

The installation is expected to be completed by April 2018, right before capacity costs are highest.