State Senate votes to restore funding cut by Governor’s vetoes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers continue to override Governor Charlie Baker’s line item vetoes in this year’s state budget in order to restore funding to programs and services you rely on.

The Senate’s votes restore funding to areas that faced budget cuts, such as the state’s task force on illegal tobacco and sewer system treatment which help keep the water you use clean.

State Senator Eric Lesser told 22News that “There are some essential programs here around education, public safety, fighting the opioid epidemic that really need our attention now.”

But some lawmakers question if they should be overriding the governor’s vetoes when September’s revenue numbers haven’t been released.

If revenues fall short later this fiscal year, the Governor could make executive cuts to balance the budget.