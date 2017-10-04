Tillerson: I never considered resigning

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that he has never considered resigning his position, following an NBC News report Wednesday that he had considered doing so amid disagreements with the president.

The network reported that the secretary of state nearly stepped down this summer, upset over the president’s controversial speech before a gathering of the Boy Scouts of America- an organization Tillerson used to lead. The secretary reportedly changed his mind after a “pep talk” with Vice President Mike Pence. NBC also reported that Tillerson had referred to President Donald Trump as a “moron” following a meeting at the Pentagon back on July 20.

President Trump specifically responded to the report via Twitter Wednesday morning, saying that NBC News is “more dishonest even than CNN.”

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Tillerson took questions from reporters Wednesday, in which he denied having had any desire to step down. He refused, however, to answer a question regarding the alleged “moron” comment.

“I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson told reporters that he had not spoken with the president Wednesday, noting that the president is traveling to Las Vegas in the aftermath of Sunday night’s deadly shooting.