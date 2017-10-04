Proposed law would crack down on handicap parking abuse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Parking in a space for disabled residents requires a placard but some drivers abuse the accommodation.

According to the inspector general’s office, disabled parking abuse is a common problem in urban areas.

That’s why lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering a bill to crack down on handicapped parking abuse.

Under the bill, anyone who intentionally makes a false statement on their application for a plate or placard would be fined $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for any future offenses.

Longmeadow State Representative Brain Ashe said the legislation may be difficult to enforce.

“Depending on what they do with the handicapped placard or where people are parking, you have to physically go over there and look to make sure there’s a placard there and to see if it is legal, if the date’s been changed, to make sure it really is applicable,” Ashe told 22News.

The Senate was scheduled to consider the bill on Wednesday, but they postponed taking it up until next session.