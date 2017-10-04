Police body camera footage released in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Police released the first body camera footage of police responding to Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas during a country music festival.

Officers were seen hunkering down behind a wall facing Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after an initial volley of shots fired by the 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock.

The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill says at one point, officers hunkered down next to a patrol vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A total of 58 people were killed after Paddock went on a shooting rampage from his Mandalay Bay Hotel Room. Authorities say he then killed himself.

