Palmer, Marlborough residents killed in Rhode Island truck crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WWLP-WPRI) – Two Massachusetts residents, including a man from Palmer, were killed when their box truck became sandwiched between two tractor trailers on Interstate 195 outside Providence Tuesday.

Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann Assumpico announced late Tuesday that Steven Magan, 40, of Palmer, and Axel Moran, 38, of Marlborough, died in the crash near Exit 8 in East Providence.

Assumpico says that the crash happened when a tractor trailer in front of the box truck had slowed for traffic. A second tractor trailer, which had been behind the box truck, then rear-ended the smaller truck, pushing it into the rear of the first tractor trailer.

Magan, who was the driver, and Moran, who was his passenger, both died at the crash site.

Battalion Fire Chief John Kelahan told 22News’ Rhode Island sister station WPRI that this is the worst accident he has seen in more than 30 years on the job.

“Just the total magnitude of the whole scene itself was pretty trying,” Kelahan said.

The driver of the first tractor trailer was unhurt, but the driver of the second tractor trailer had to be taken to Rhode Island Hospital. That driver is expected to survive.

Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office are still looking into the cause of the crash. At this point, it is unclear whether any charges will be brought forward, or whether any citations will be issued.