No charges following noose discovery at Amherst College

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hate crime charges will not be brought forward against two juveniles suspected of leaving a noose at Amherst College’s football field.

The noose had been found over the Labor Day weekend at Pratt Field, which is where Amherst’s football team plays.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that prosecutors have consulted with the lead detective in the case, and reviewed all police reports and evidence.

“After doing so, and reviewing all applicable statutes and case law, we have concluded that the incident, although highly offensive, does not legally constitute a hate crime,” Carey wrote.

Nooses have long been seen as a symbol of racism and racial intimidation, due to their use in lynchings, which had been commonplace during the Jim Crow era.