New vehicle inspection system causing headaches for businesses

SOUTH HADLEY / MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a challenge to get your car inspected this month.

If it’s not broke. Don’t fix it. That’s what thousands of Massachusetts automotive repair shops are saying.

“Oh my god. I was thinking oh no. This is going to be terrible,” said Patricia Ellis of South Hadley.

Out with the old and in with the new. Unless it just doesn’t work.

“We are experiencing a high call volume due to the roll out of the new program. We apologize for any inconvenience.” That’s the message businesses get when they call the state’s hotline for help.

The state says their new vehicle inspection system prevents fraud and standardize the testing process. They call the system “state of the art.” Bill Schetzel of the Phillips 66 in Monson told 22News it’s broken and was rolled out with little guidance.

“We went to a class. It lasted about an hour and a half. It was just a slide show. The machine was there but there was no software in it so we couldn’t use it or try anything out,” explained Bill Schetzel, the Manager of Phillips 66.

Schetzel has been calling the hotline since Monday. They can’t do inspections because his printer either prints an unreadable bar code, or none at all.

Veryl’s Automotive in South Hadley says after being down Monday and part of the day Tuesday…they’re up and running. He explains what the new system is all about.

“It’s not on video yet but they will be doing video recording by January and right now we are taking picture of plates, VIN numbers and the mileage,” explained Jeffrey Poirer, the Vice President of Veryl’s Automotive.

I asked Mass DOT what’s being done to fix the glitches. They told us a team is available to answer calls on that hotline number.