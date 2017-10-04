Negotiating: The talk of Springfield Regional Chamber’s October breakfast

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We negotiate every day of our lives, whether it be at home or at work.

Joshua Weiss was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s Springfield Regional Chamber’s October Breakfast, where he discussed the importance of properly negotiating.

Weiss is the founder of Negotiation Works, Inc., and does consulting for fortune 500 companies, the United Nations and the U.S. government.

He told 22News that negotiating skills are continually put to the test, and that it is imperative to negotiate with confidence for successful results.

“Most people think of negotiation in kind of narrow terms,” Weiss said. “They think about negotiating a job salary, or something along those lines, but actually, you’re negotiating with your kids, your spouse,with credit card companies…everybody. So these are skills that are actually vital to how we maneuver our way through life.”

Employees from various businesses and organizations from western Massachusetts were in attendance at this mornings regional chamber event. Many of them told 22News that negotiating plays an important role in their daily work lives, and that enhancing this skill will allow for greater success and better work environments.