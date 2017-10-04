“Meticulous planning” ahead of Las Vegas shooting

(NBC News) Images from inside Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s hotel room paint a chilling picture of the preparation that led up to Sunday’s terrifying massacre.

Just inside the blown out door lays a high-powered sniper rifle, one of 23 weapons scattered through out the suite.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show chairs filled with guns, spent ammunition, and assault rifles scattered on the floor alongside Paddock’s body.

Officers say he turned one of the weapons on himself as they rushed in.

Investigators have also uncovered multiple video cameras.

“There were two cameras located in the hallway so the suspect could watch as law enforcement or security approached, and there was another placed inside the hotel room peep-hole,” said Las Vegas Metro Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.

Agents met Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, at the Los Angeles International Airport overnight as she returned to the United States from The Philippines. She’s being described as a “person of interest” in the case.

