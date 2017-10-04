Massachusetts tax collections beat predictions in September

BOSTON (AP) — Tax collections are starting to pick up.

Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding said Wednesday preliminary revenue collections for September totaled $2.8 billion.

That’s $135 million or 5 percent above the official prediction for the month — and $97 million or 3.5 percent more than the actual collections in September of last year.

For the fiscal year-to-date through September, revenue collections have totaled $6.3 billion.

That’s $124 million or 2 percent more than the year-to-date benchmark and $164 million or 2.6 percent more than the same period in 2016.

Harding says his department has identified some one-time revenue events that helped to improve September’s numbers. He said beyond that the state has seen modest growth across most other tax categories in line with expectations.

September is considered a significant month for revenues.