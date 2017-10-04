Longmeadow shops among those raising money for hurricane relief

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen Longmeadow and East Longmeadow stores and restaurants have raised more than $2,600 to benefit the American Red Cross hurricane relief.

Many of those participating stores are in the Longmeadow shops. They held a four-day Facebook auction.

Jennifer Bates, who manages ‘In Chic Shoenique’, said she didn’t expect the auction to be such a huge success. She told 22News, “I think it’s wonderful. I was very surprised by – it’s utterly surprising. It was that much.”

The auction was coordinated by Dr. Glen Brooks of Longmeadow.

The need for hurricane relief funding remains critical. Click here to donate to American Red Cross hurricane relief.