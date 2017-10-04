Lee tractor trailer crash victim identified

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The tractor trailer driver killed in Monday’s fiery crash on the Mass Pike in Lee has been identified as Pennsylvania resident.

Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Fred Lantz told 22News that 31-year-old Jordan Hunt of Genesee, Pennsylvania, died in the crash.

Hunt’s cab burst into flames after he rear-ended another truck traveling eastbound.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douthwright told 22News a trooper and an off-duty firefighter tried to free Hunt, who had become pinned inside the burning cab, but they could not get him out.

The collision is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.