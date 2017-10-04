Las Vegas shooting victims honored at Easthampton vigil

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil was held Wednesday night in Easthampton to honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

More than a dozen people gathered at the Easthampton Congregational Church for the candlelight vigil.

The people said now is an important time to come together as a community.

“I think when we can come together and show support to the victims and their families, and send our prayers and good wishes, not only to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas, but also the victims of the natural disasters lately,” Reverend Sherry Tucker of the Easthampton Congregational Church told 22News. “We just think it’s important to gather together and show our support and care.”

Vigils like this one in Easthampton have been held across the country in honor of the people affected by the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.