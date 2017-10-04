Incorporating spinach into breakfast & dessert!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Incorporating leafy greens into our diet is extremely important, but they don’t always taste the greatest! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen fixed that for us, incorporating spinach into our breakfast and dessert!

Breakfast Ingredients:

1 tablespoon white vinegar

4 large eggs

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 fingerling potatoes (about 12 ounces), blanched and sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick

5 ounces baby spinach

2 links cooked sausage sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

Cooking Directions

Poach the eggs: Add vinegar to a large saucepan of simmering water. Crack eggs into water, 1 at a time. Poach eggs until whites are set but yolks are still runny, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon. Make the salad: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a high-sided skillet over medium heat. Cook potatoes until golden, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a large bowl using a slotted spoon, and add spinach. Add remaining tablespoon oil to skillet. Cook chorizo until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Add to bowl using slotted spoon. Make the dressing: Remove skillet from heat. Add shallot, and let cook for 30 seconds. Swirl in vinegar. Pour dressing over salad, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Divide salad among 4 plates. Top each with an egg.

Spinach Cake Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1.5-2 cups fresh spinach (not frozen)

3/4 cup of olive oil or coconut oil; can sub for vegetable oil or unsweetened apple sauce, (or a combo of plain yogurt and oil.)

2 tbsp lemon or lime juice

2 cups flour, sifted with

3 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

FROSTING

8oz package cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 TBS half-and-half or milk (add more if consistency if too thick)

Cooking directions:

Preheat oven to 350 °

Put away your mixer and get out your blender! Add eggs, vanilla, sugar, lemon/lime juice, and spinach to the blender and blend until smooth.

Slowly pour in the oil while the blender is on a low setting

Cupcakes: bake for 15-20 minutes, check with toothpick at 15min

Rounds/sheetcake: 30 minutes, check with toothpick at 20 min