“I don’t know if I’m going to make it out”

(KSEE) Destene Albers stood next to her friend Jessica Milam as bullets rained down on the country concert venue in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“The second round of shots were going off, and then I could feel the shot hit my friend Jessica and it went through her whole body,” Albers recalls.

What happened next may have saved Jessica’s life.

“As soon as I felt that shot go through her I was like I’m not leaving her. She is getting out alive. I don’t care what it takes I’m getting her outta here alive and I did,” Albers says.

Destene looked at Jessica and told her she was going to drag her to safety.

“I know it’s going to hurt, I’d rather have it hurt than for you to be here,” she told her friend.

A stranger in a pick up truck drove the girls to Desert Springs Hospital, where Destene tried to shield Jessica from what was going on around them.

“I saw a man laying on top of his wife saying ‘God why? Why? No!,’ There was a 7 year old boy who was shot in the chest and didn’t make it. It was just heart breaking,” Albers says.

