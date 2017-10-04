Hurricane relief drive held at Hooters

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield restaurant is in the midst of an eight-hour Puerto Rico hurricane relief drive.

Hooters restaurant supervisor Edgar Ayala is requesting donations of personal hygiene products for hurricane victims on the island. Ayala told 22News that he has family in Puerto Rico.

“I saw the need and the devastation that happened in Puerto Rico, and I have cousins, aunts there. My two sons are over there, and I was moved like many people in the community, to do something,” Ayala said.

Ayala will be accepting personal hygiene products for Puerto Rican hurricane relief until 8:00 Wednesday evening at the Hooters restaurant on Riverdale Street.