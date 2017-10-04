Greenfield YMCA offers free clothing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The free clothing store began at 1:00PM today. A line was out the front building as people waited their turn to go in the gymnasium of the YMCA. Clothing included suit coats, pants, skirts, blouses, dresses, winter coats, shoes, and children clothes in all ranges newborn to teens.

95% of everything was taken, anything not selected goes to church groups and the Salvation Army.

“This started nine years ago when a fire started here locally a number of people lost their homes and at that point Y members kicked in and said lets get them free clothing and its grown since then. All of these items were donated by YMCA members and friends. Poeple are welcome to come in and shop, everything is free and they can take away as much as they want.” Terry Ruggles, Volunteer & Organizer

615 people came in hoping for more this year. 50% more items were generously donated than last year to help the community, and that’s what this is all about.

The two day event is Wednesday, October 4th from 1-7PM and Thursday, October 5 from 9AM – 2PM

YMCA in Greenfield

451 Main Street

Greenfield, Ma 01301

413-773-3646

ymcaingreenfield.org