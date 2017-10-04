“Go Higher” program aims to helps graduating seniors save

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Educators want high school seniors to understand the financial benefits of graduating from a community college and then transferring to a four-year college.

Wednesday’s college fair at the Basketball Hall of Fame helped Springfield high school seniors understand how the “Go Higher” program helps low-income families.

Students learned that by attending a two-year community college and then switching to a four-year school, they can save 40 percent of their four-year college tuition.

Karolyn Burgos will attend UMass after graduating from Springfield Technical Community College.

“Through STCC, in the transition program they do reduce the cost of, they say as much as 40 percent,” Burgos told 22News. “It’s a very good program.”

Westfield State University senior Sergio Arroyo said he regrets not taking advantage of the “Go Higher” student transfer program. “So I went straight to Westfield State, and honestly it was hard financially on me,” said Arroyo. “I would have started out at a community college. Being financially stable is a good idea.”

Springfield school superintendent Daniel Warwick has asked the city’s high school seniors to at least consider “Go Higher” as they weigh their higher education options.