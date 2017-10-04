Go Higher! kicks off in Springfield; Students learn about higher education options

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The statewide event series, “Go Higher!” kicked off in Springfield Wednesday.

Through Go Higher! Springfield high school seniors, and students around the state, are learning about the financial benefits of attending community college before transferring to state universities.

Current college students and admission officers were at the Basketball Hall of Fame Wednesday to showcase programs and opportunities at Massachusetts public colleges and universities to the high school seniors.

“The number of Springfield Public Schools students becoming first-generation college goers in their families continues to grow year after year,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said in a news release. “Programs like the state’s ‘Go Higher’ event make a real difference for our students as they consider their options for higher education. We are very grateful that the state continues to invest in and support this initiative, and of course, we are honored to once again be the school district to kick it off.”

