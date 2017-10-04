Franklin County businesses hopeful for busy Columbus Day weekend

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP)- October is when the leaves change color in Franklin County.

The leaves turn red, yellow, and orange during foliage season, but the change is happening on its own schedule., which doesn’t necessarily coincide with Columbus weekend.

“The leaves aren’t really changing color I noticed this about 2 weeks ago,” said John Bagdon of Sunderland. “It seems like they are just going brown and falling off.”

Franklin County typically gets flooded with tourists Columbus Day weekend, which helps support the region’s economy.

“When the local businesses are doing well, people are out and about more, and enjoying all what we have to offer in the Franklin County region,” said Sherry Patch, Town Administrator of Sunderland.

At Mike’s Maze in Sunderland, they have the massive corn maze and many other activities centered around the maze’s space theme. Those include potato cannons, or “spudnik blasters”, and a golden record room to learn about NASA’s voyager missions. They’re hoping for good weather.

“Columbus Day is typically our busiest weekend but so far its been hot, its been a hot fall, but we are getting to the time of season we should be bumping around here,” said David Wissemann, Business Manager at Mike’s Maze.

Wissemann believes the warm weather and a tree fungus have slowed the leaves changing color.

MassDot is stopping all road construction to make travel smoother during columbus weekend.