Eversource donates additional $25k to Puerto Rico aid

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More Puerto Rico disaster relief help from the private sector here in western Massachusetts.

Eversource has contributed $25,000, between Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico and the statewide United for Puerto Rico effort. A convoy of Eversource equipment helped restore power to the victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida several weeks ago

The latest $25,000 for Puerto Rico relief is in addition to the $75,000 donated through the appropriate agencies in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.