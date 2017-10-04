Easthampton residents meet police at ‘Coffee with a Cop’

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton residents enjoyed having ‘coffee with a cop’ Wednesday afternoon at the Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton.

Coffee with a Cop is nothing new to the area, but police plan to make this a monthly event at various locations throughout town. These chats with officers give citizens a chance to discuss issues around town.

Officer Edward Murray told 22News, “The biggest thing we get are traffic complaints, between the speeding and failing to stop for people in the cross walks.”

Officer Rick Rogalski explained the purpose behind the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ initiative. “Just building that trust with the community, giving a face to the police department. Let them know that we’re here for them,” Rogalski said.

Other western Massachusetts police departments have also adopted the monthly “Coffee with a Cop” exchanges, including Springfield and Chicopee.