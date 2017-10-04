Dr. Phil – “‘I fear my son is losing his mind. Please help us before he rips my family apart!'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Margaret emailed Dr. Phil about her 22-year-old son, Tommy.

She says her youngest son was bright, creative, and a personable young boy who used to dress in three-piece suits to school every day and occasionally take on the persona of his favorite movie villain.

But Margaret says something changed in Tommy around the same time his parents divorced 15 years ago.

According to Margaret, Tommy is now manipulative and plagued by “demons.” He has broken his hand punching walls, he claims to have been assaulted multiple times, and now he sleeps in a tent in the middle of the hot desert.

Margaret is on the brink of divorce once again, but this time it’s because her husband, David, has given her a deadline of two weeks to choose

between him and Tommy.

Tommy’s biological father, Tom, says his son is disturbed and unhappy. He hasn’t always seen eye to eye with his ex-wife, but the one thing they both agree is that this may truly be Tommy’s last hope.

