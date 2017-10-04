MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple dirt bikes have been reported stolen from a home in the Millers Falls section of Montague.

According to Montague Police Chief Charles Dodge, five off-road dirt bikes were stolen overnight Monday.

The bikes taken from the residence range in size from small to large.

If you have any information, or believe you have seen any of the pictured dirt bikes, you’re asked to call Montague police at 413-863-8911.

Click here to view photos of the stolen bikes on your mobile device.

Dirt bikes stolen from Montague resident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Montague Police Department Photo courtesy Montague Police Department Photo courtesy Montague Police Department Photo courtesy Montague Police Department Photo courtesy Montague Police Department

To view photos on the WWLP APP click here