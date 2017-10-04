4 arrested after 911 caller alerts Chicopee police to possible robbery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested four suspects and seized a firearm Tuesday night following a 911 call reporting a possible robbery in a parking lot on Grattan Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the caller had seen a man quickly approach another man in the parking lot at 307 Grattan Street, while another hide behind the building as a lookout. The suspect allegedly got in the victim’s face and aggressively asked for a lighter, but he told him no and to get away. Wilk said the suspects took off in a car after the lookout yelled, “Come on! Let’s get out of here now.”

Police located the car at the Pride gas station on Montgomery Street and found two suspects, 21-year-old Akeem Anderson and 18-year-old Michael Alexander, both of Springfield, inside. A third suspect, 18-year-old Donte Davidson, also of Springfield, was found hiding in the store’s bathroom. Wilk said officers found a loaded revolver in the bathroom and that all three were arrested without incident.

Police took the fourth suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, into custody on a bridge near the gas station after the victim identified him to officers. The name of the juvenile is not being released due to his age.

All four suspects are being charged with unarmed assault with the intent to rob, while Davidson faces additional charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.

They’re scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.