2 arrested in series of car break-ins in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman are facing dozens of criminal charges in connection to a series of car break-ins in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that David Funkhouser, 22, of Wilbraham, and Ashley Belanger, 25, of Ludlow, are facing a variety of charges, ranging from breaking and entering to credit card fraud.

Valadas says that police arrested Funkhouser on Tuesday following a car break-in on Mariana Lane in Ludlow. During the arrest, police allegedly seized a backpack full of stolen items.

Further investigation led police to believe that Funkhouser and Belanger were involved in break-ins that took place over the past month on several streets in town, including Clearwater Circle, Spring Street, Cislak Drive, Cady Street, and West Street. Valadas said that the two were also using credit cards that had been stolen during the car break-ins. In most cases, the vehicles had been left unlocked with valuables inside.

Funkhouser faces a total of 36 criminal counts, while Belanger faces 25 criminal counts. Funkhouser is currently being held at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow, while Belanger is at the Hampden County Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.