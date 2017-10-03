Windsor Locks Tornado: 38 years ago today

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the anniversary of a powerful tornado that was one of the costliest ever to touch down in the United States. The 1979 Windsor Locks tornado cut an 11-mile path of destruction from the Poquonock section of Windsor, Connecticut, up through Windsor Locks and Suffield, and over the state line into Feeding Hills.

Three people were killed and 500 were injured after the twister touched down at around 3:00 P.M. on October 3, 1979. Winds exceeded 200 miles per hour, making it an F4 tornado.

Bradley International Airport narrowly missed the worst of the tornado, but 25 planes were wrecked at the nearby Bradley Air Museum, and the roof of a hangar was ripped off. Some 65 houses were destroyed along the tornado’s path, and the Granger School in Feeding Hills had to be shut down for weeks due to water and structural damage.

One thing that made the Windsor Locks Tornado particularly dangerous was that it developed so close to the radar site at Bradley International Airport that it was never detected by the radar. A tornado warning, therefore, was never issued. Initial reports from the area suggested that there had been an explosion, rather than a twister.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the Windsor Locks Tornado caused around $420 million in damage.

[On This Day in History] 38 Years ago was the Windsor Locks Tornado. pic.twitter.com/eeV7cTIMWV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 3, 2017