Warren, Markey urging aid for islands of Vieques and Culebra

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey are urging President Trump to increase aid efforts to Vieques and Culebra; two islands off the coast of Puerto Rico which, like their larger neighbor, were particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Maria.

In a letter to the president, Warren, Markey, and 14 other senators note that Vieques and Culebra are particularly isolated, making relief efforts extremely difficult. They also noted that both were hit by Hurricane Irma before Hurricane Maria came through, making a difficult situation even worse.

“Communication from Vieques and Culebra is limited, but reports from news outlets, as well as from relatives and friends of people on the islands, are profoundly worrying,” the letter states. “For example, as of Thursday, Vieques had ‘been without running water, power, gasoline, or communications for more than a week,’ according to a dispatch from the island, ‘leaving its 9,000 residents teetering on the edge of crisis and clamoring for help.’”

The letter also calls on the administration to monitor and secure the superfund site on Vieques; an area of the island that was long used for bombing exercises and live-fire training by the U.S. Navy. The site still contains unexploded bombs, as well as toxic chemicals, and there is fear that contaminants could get into the ocean or the island’s water supply.

President Trump is visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday to get an update on recovery efforts.

Click here to read the senators’ letter.