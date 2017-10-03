Vermont native dies in Las Vegas shooting; family releases statement

MANCHESTER, Vt (WFFF) – Sandy Casey grew up in Dorset, Vermont, but spent the last several years as a special education teacher in Manhattan Beach, California.

Casey died in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Jamie Norse and Sandy Casey were childhood friends, and they worked together. Norse remembers her friend as a kind hearted woman.

“Everybody loved her, she was very good academically, very hard worker, I worked with her at one of the local restaurants, just all around friendly,” said Norse. “When I picture her I can actually picture her and her sister and just laughing and just hear all three of their laugh the laughter.”

Casey was among the dozens killed in the shooting. Jamie says when she heard the news she couldn’t stop crying.

When asked about the shooting, Norse became emotional.

“Anger. People are just so heartless and vicious and cruel,” said Norse.

For now, she wants people to remember Casey as the friendly girl everyone loved to stop and say hello to.

“Always remember people for how they make you smile. And when somebody makes you smile, remember them. Because a lot of people aren’t out to make you smile, and Sandy was.”

Casey’s high school, Burr and Burton Academy, released this statement:

“The Burr and Burton Academy community was devastated to learn that Sandy Casey, class of 2000, was one of the victims in the mass-shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Our hearts go out to Theresa and Steven Casey and the entire Casey family as they face the tragic loss of their daughter and sister. Sandy was an active member of the class of 2000; she was a four-year basketball player, a dancer and a friend to many. Her spirit and positive energy are remembered by teachers, coaches and staff members. This morning, at our weekly all-school assembly, we honored and remembered Sandy and all the victims of the mass shooting with a moment of silence. Our students see violent images and tragedy in the media almost daily. Today’s terrible events touch the BBA community in a personal way. They compel us to sharpen our efforts toward providing our students with the intellectual tools, compassion and commitment necessary for being leaders and citizens in our complex world.” Sandy was also a 2004 graduate of the College of Saint Joseph. They also released this statement: College of St. Joseph Alumni Association The entire CSJ community is saddened to learn that a CSJ alumna, Sandy Casey ’04, was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last night. Sandy was a special education teacher in the Manhattan Beach Unified School District in southern California. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all her family and friends, including the ones she made here at CSJ. In addition to the two schools, Vermont U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy also extended his condolences to the Casey family. Sandy’s parents are asking for prayers and privacy. The family is working to create a scholarship in her name.