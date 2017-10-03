Travelers looking for alternative vacation destinations after hurricanes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricanes ravaged several popular Caribbean travel destinations.

After several islands were damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria, AAA Pioneer Valley said they’ve seen customers changing their travel destinations.

Many hard-hit resorts won’t be up and running until next year at least, and AAA said alternate destinations are becoming popular.

“The Grand Cayman, Dominican Republic, Jamaica,” said Sandra Marsien of AAA Pioneer Valley. “Even places like Disney we’re seeing a lot of people booking those destinations right now. Even Cancun Mexico. So there are still a lot of options for people.”

AAA said many of the hard-hit hotels and destinations have been good about refunding or rebooking trips.

AAA recommends travelers purchase cancellation insurance prior to their trips, especially this time of year.