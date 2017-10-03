Thunderbirds coach says team will make Springfield proud

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hockey season is back in Springfield, and on Tuesday, the Springfield Thunderbirds held a media day.

Head Coach Geordie Kinnear said that speed and skill up front are the strengths of his team. He plans on playing four lines, which he think can all contribute on offense.

The coach said that he is happy with how the team finished last year, but he is not complacent. Kinnear wants the playoffs, and says the team will put in the work to get there, and make the city proud.

22News asked the coach how he would assess the fan support for his franchise. “To compete every night, fans will appreciate that. I can tell you last year, the group we had every single night, they gave me everything they had, and I think the fans really took to them. I don’t know how many one-goal games there were, but every game was close,” Kinnear said.

Kinnear also told 22News that they have a great relationship with their NHL partners, the Florida Panthers, and his players want to be called-up. He said that they are excited both for their home opener and their game Saturday in Providence.